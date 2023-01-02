Mild to start the week; rain Tuesday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will sit over the region today through Tuesday morning. More cloud cover is expected inland with partly sunny skies closer to the coast. Highs will be a little above average, mostly in the 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday morning. A warm front will approach the region Tuesday afternoon and bring rain to the region. Periods of rain will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few showers will linger into Wednesday along a cold front, mostly north of Bangor. Snow showers are possible north of Millinocket on Wednesday. Only light snow accumulations are expected in northern Maine. On average, around 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain is expected. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s on Tuesday and then warm into the 40s on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop significantly Wednesday night. Snow showers could change over to a wintry mix as temperatures drop. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s. Snow showers are possible on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be below to near average.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy inland and partly cloudy near the coast. Highs 32-40°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 26-33°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain starting in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens to upper 20s. North wind 10-20 mph.

