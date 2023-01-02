Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February.

Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening statements and trial testimony will commence.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker agreed to the postponement – the third in the case – following a joint request to do so by the U.S. Attorney for Maine and Pelkey’s defense attorney.

Pelkey, 19, from Waterville, faces a two-count indictment -- conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices -- for allegedly planning to attack religious sites in Chicago.

Pelkey was first indicted last April after his arrest in February.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI accuse Pelkey of communicating with a pair of teenagers in Illinois and Kentucky over Instagram to conduct a violent attack on a Shia mosque, and possibly a Jewish synagogue, last March.

According to a detailed FBI affidavit, Pelkey allegedly possessed three homemade explosive devices and intended to bring them, along with guns and ammunition, to Chicago after traveling there by bus or by train.

