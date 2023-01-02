Maine welcomes first baby of 2023

Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther...
Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 has been born in Maine!

Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world.

Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.

“We are so happy to welcome our daughter,” parents Saint Aude and Los said.

