Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD

On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in...
On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in Wells.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a 19-old man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. An officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.

A law enforcement official familiar with the matter says the suspect Trevor Bickford is of a Wells address. They believe Bickford traveled to New York City earlier in the week.

According to CBS2, the teenager was recently placed on an FBI terror watchlist, because his aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists.

Reports say Thursday, the suspect took an Amtrak from Maine to New York - but sources tell CBS2 the NYPD was not aware-and didn’t know he was on an FBI watchlist.

On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in Wells.

No information has been released as to whether any additional evidence was discovered at his house.

Bickford attended Wells High School and was part of a state champion wrestling team in 2020, and was also recognized the same year as part of a scholastic art competition.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor

Latest News

Tremont plunge
Tremont Fire Department hosts annual Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor
Farmington ME
No injuries sustained in Farmington house fire
Queen City Cinema Club Bangor
Queen City Cinema Club runs all-day brunch special for New Year’s Day
Customers also purchased raffle tickets for a 1950s "vomit clock"
Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine