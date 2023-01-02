Driver dies in Poland crash Monday morning

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in Poland, Maine.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., on Harris Hill Road.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle after the crash but died at the scene.

Officials said the man’s name was not released to allow police time to notify his family.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor

Latest News

Police say the truck lost control, crossing the centerline several times before rolling over...
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest of Patten in Maine’s Katahdin Region.
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
Evolve Fitness seeing new changes in New Year
Evolve Fitness seeing new changes in New Year