Driver dies in Poland crash Monday morning

POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in Poland, Maine.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., on Harris Hill Road.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle after the crash but died at the scene.

Officials said the man’s name was not released to allow police time to notify his family.

