Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away.

In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her.

They say her family wants everyone to know how thankful they are for the love, prayers, and support that have been shown by people literally from around the world.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

You can find click here for the GoFundMe page for the family.

