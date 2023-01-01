Rain tapers for the Bangor region by this morning, snow to the north tapers this afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Along with those scattered showers, some dense fog had developed overnight across the viewing area. Visibilities have been reduced down to ¼ - ½ mile and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will expire by 7 AM. In terms of the rain, we’ll see the low-pressure system continue to push into the Canadian Maritimes through the morning. For areas south of Millinocket and Greenville rain should taper off by later this morning, for areas north we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow beginning around 9 am. Those snow showers don’t taper off for the north until mid-afternoon. Snow totals north of Millinocket will range from 1-3″, highest totals being in northern Aroostook County. Once those snow showers taper off this afternoon the entire state will see drying and some cooler air coming in behind this system. While northern areas cool through the day, central Maine and interior DownEast locations will continue to warm up a few degrees this afternoon, highs for today reach the 30′s and 40′s. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Tonight, we stay dry and cool off, temperatures drop into the 20′s and 30′s.

High pressure builds in for the day on Monday and we’ll see partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s to the lower 40′s. Our next system moves in Tuesday afternoon bringing in scattered rain showers for most of the state. Northwestern Maine may start off with a brief period of mixing before changing over to all rain. The precipitation tapers off early Wednesday morning. As we head into Wednesday, this will be the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 50′s.

Models have been going back and forth on the position and precipitation type for the potential system on Thursday. A weak low-pressure system looks to ride up and along a stationary front that may bring in some more rain/snow mix to end the week. The system looks to be disorganized and impacts look to remain low, but of course as more data becomes available, we will continue to update you.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain tapering off in the morning. Rain changes to snow in the north, snow tapers in the afternoon. Highs reach between 35-45.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, lows drop between 22-30, with winds out of the NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching between 34-41.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers move in for the afternoon & evening.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers AM. Highs reach the 50′s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

