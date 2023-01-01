Ice safety reminders as lakes and ponds start to freeze

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - Areas of Maine’s Lakes Region have started to see water freezing over after the recent cold snap.

With the popular ice fishing season getting underway, fishermen and first responders are sharing safety tips for those who are going out onto the ice.

Tyson Garcia of Naples Bait and Tackle Shop regularly checks in on local waters. He said at this point, smaller, shallower lakes and ponds are seeing better ice covering than the larger bodies like Sebago Lake.

“Knowledge is power,” Garcia said. “The more you know, the better informed you are, the less likely you are to get in trouble and going through the ice is no fun.”

He recommends checking ice conditions whenever venturing out onto the water, never venturing onto the ice alone, and dressing for the elements.

Four inches of ice is considered the minimum for humans to safely travel onto the ice.

Smaller cars need at least 8 inches of ice. Heavier vehicles, like pickup trucks, need closer to a foot of ice cover to safely be out on the ice.

Garcia also recommends employing basic safety gear, like wearable ice-spikes, which can help a person grip the surface and pull themselves out of the water if they fall through.

