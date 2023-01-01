Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Antiques Mall held its 11th annual hangover sale on Sunday...

The event, which is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Maine, drew treasure-hunters of all ages and interests. It was easy to get lost in the five floors of merchandise, but hard to not find something you like-- especially at 20-50% off!

Customers also bought raffle tickets for the 1950′s Lanshire “vomit clock”.

Manager Michael Day expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming turnout, “the annual sale is going incredibly well-- we are bursting at the seams, and had customers parked all the way down the road on both sides,” he said. “I’d like to wish our customers a Happy New Year and thank you for the sales, we did over a million dollars this year...”

Michael adds that they hope to expand parking to better accommodate the crowds next year.

