Woman injured after vehicle rollover in Fairfield

It happened around 10:15 Friday morning.
It happened around 10:15 Friday morning.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield Friday morning.

Police responded to Norridgewock Road just before 10:15 and found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.

Fairfield Police said the Jeep was heading south when it drifted into the breakdown lane for unknown reasons.

A dump truck and trailer was unloading equipment when the car began to drift, hitting a ramp and causing the Jeep to roll over.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital where she was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those nearby the dump truck, employees of Pine Tree Waste, were not injured.

Officials say they do not expect charges to be filed.

