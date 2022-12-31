Union Street Towing offers free services to Bangor and Brewer on NYE

To prevent drunk driving, Union Street Towing is offering free rides and towing services for those ringing in the new year,
Union Street Towing(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - To prevent drunk driving on New Year’s Eve, Union Street Towing is offering free rides and tows for those who may need it.

According to the Bangor Daily News, this service is available for those in the Bangor and Brewer areas.

To qualify, the car must be operational, and the owner has to have their car keys. The company can take up to two people and will only be taking people to their homes, not other parties or establishments.

To take advantage of the services, call Union Street Towing at 207-942-8663

