One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night.

State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more vehicles.

The middle car of those three had 3-4 occupants, including the one in critical condition.

State Police said the scene was cleared by 11:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

