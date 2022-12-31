One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night.

State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more vehicles.

The middle car of those three had 3-4 occupants, including the one in critical condition.

State Police said the scene was cleared by 11:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

