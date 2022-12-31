New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future

Belfast NYE
Belfast NYE(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past.

It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment.

Longtime executive director Mary Mortier has been trying for years to find someone to carry on the tradition but has been unable to do so.

Mortier noted she’s still willing to work with someone who would take on the responsibility but says if the event lives on it’ll likely be very different.

“I think it would be a fabulous thing for the community at large. If someone does create the next version of a new year celebration. I would look forward to that myself,” Mortier said.

Mortier also wanted to extend a thank you to all the volunteers, performers and attendees who made the celebration possible through the years.

All is not lost for the Belfast New Year’s Celebration, however. People in Belfast are getting ready to make some noise as the Drum and Rabble parade will carry on.

“I’m not a great drummer, we have a lot of people who are not great drummers. Everybody’s welcome if they’re looking for something exciting to do show up at 11:30 at the traffic light in downtown Belfast, and it’ll be a blast, no matter what’s going on,” said resident of the town Mike Hurley.

The Drum and Rabble parade has been a tradition in Belfast since 2006.

