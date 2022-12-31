Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, showers move in tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes regions today. This will begin to approach our region this afternoon with rain showers starting to move into western Maine by the late afternoon. Those showers continue to track across the state from west to east reaching Bangor area by tonight. However, for the majority of the day today we remain dry with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy. Anomalous warmth continues for today, some locations potentially break some records this afternoon. Highs temperatures reach the mid to upper 40′s across the state. Tonight, will also be pretty mild with low temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 30′s, unfortunately we are going to be dealing with some of those rain showers through tonight, ending tomorrow morning. Rain tapers off in the late morning hours, Sunday, with the potential for a few flakes on the backside for northern Maine. For, the rest of the day on Sunday, we dry out and become partly cloudy, highs cool off slightly into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Overall rain totals, should be less than .50″.

Headed into the work week, we stay dry on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, highs reach the 40′s. Headed into the Tuesday and Wednesday another system enters the region, this will bring mostly rain Tuesday afternoon with a few isolated showers lingering into Wednesday. High temperatures may reach the 40′s and 50′s on Wednesday. Another disturbance will move in by Thursday, this will bring a better chance for a rain snow mix, and cooler temperatures in the 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the reach between 43-48. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers, lows drop to between 35-40.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain tapering off in the morning. Highs reach between 35-45. A mix of rain & snow possible over the north by the afternoon.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers possible by the afternoon & evening.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

