Messology Maine hosts NYE “Noon Years” Party for kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Messology Maine hosted its first New Year’s event Saturday, called “Noon Year’s” for local families.

Located in the Bangor Mall, children and their parents were invited to celebrate the holiday. Party offerings included crafts, cookies, dancing, and watching a glow in the dark ball drop at noon to ring in the new year.

Messology Maine is a sensory play area for kids, encouraging them to express their creativity and get messy! Messology Maine offers many sensory activities for children, including sandboxes, dry rice, slime, and splatter paint.

“Play is the biggest form of learning for children. That’s how they learn, that’s how they work,” says owner Erika Martin-Booker. “Having this outlet and having a safe place to come for the children helps and it also helps the parents because they’re able to give their children this experience without having to clean up their homes after.”

Having a child with sensory issues herself, Martin-Booker understands the need for children to get out their energy and flex their explorative and artistic muscles.

Messology Maine hosts various holiday parties and provides weekly schedules that entail the planned activities. The next party Messology Maine has planned is in February to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

For more information on Messology Maine, check out their Facebook and website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.