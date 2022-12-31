Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer

The department says the extent of the person's injuries is unknown.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday.

Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury.

The department rescued the victim from the water using their boat, and was quickly taken to dry land.

The department says the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

