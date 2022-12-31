Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project.

The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine Power, which is the largest utility in the state.

The group’s petition calls for a ballot question that could require consumer-owned utilities to receive voter approval before taking on more than $1 billion in government debt.

The Portland Press Herald reports the request for a ballot question sets up a scenario in which there could be dueling referendum questions on the subject in November.

