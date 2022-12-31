Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

They were taken to the Somerset County Correctional Facility.
They were taken to the Somerset County Correctional Facility.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning.

Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.

The group fled and left behind two handguns.

The next morning, police say officers noted three men and two women leaving their residence and conducted a traffic stop on Middle Road.

33-year-old Katia Graves of Pittsfield, 32-year-old Jessica Tower of Madison, 31-year-old Kenneth McCollum of Westbrook, 23-year-old Jamarie David of Springfield, Massachusetts and 20-year-old Malachi White of Dorchester, Massachusetts are charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

They were taken to the Somerset County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Belfast NYE
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
The department says the extent of the person's injuries is unknown.
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a...
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
police lights
Heavy police presence at York “incident”