Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning.

Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.

The group fled and left behind two handguns.

The next morning, police say officers noted three men and two women leaving their residence and conducted a traffic stop on Middle Road.

33-year-old Katia Graves of Pittsfield, 32-year-old Jessica Tower of Madison, 31-year-old Kenneth McCollum of Westbrook, 23-year-old Jamarie David of Springfield, Massachusetts and 20-year-old Malachi White of Dorchester, Massachusetts are charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

They were taken to the Somerset County Correctional Facility.

