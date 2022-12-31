Bangor sprints into 2023 with 18th-annual ‘Finale 5k’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, some folks in Bangor celebrated the incoming year in a special way.

The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square.

For the previous 17 years, the race was known as the Epic Finale 5K. Due to the closure of Epic Sports this past year, owner Brad Ryder passed the torch on to the Sub5 Track Club.

The path wound through various streets downtown, and ended in the Square.

Organizer Ian Fraser says there is a lot that goes into making the race happen.

”It’s been probably two months in the works here with the team of volunteers from Sub5,” said Fraser. “Communicating with Bangor Parks and Rec, working with the Bangor Police Department. making sure that we have appropriate coverage for safety, working with the downtown organizations, securing timing services, there’s a lot that goes into it.”

For more information on events coming to downtown Bangor this New Year’s Eve, you can visit Downtown Bangor on Facebook.

