Bangor sprints into 2023 with 18th-annual ‘Finale 5k’

The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square.
The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, some folks in Bangor celebrated the incoming year in a special way.

The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square.

For the previous 17 years, the race was known as the Epic Finale 5K. Due to the closure of Epic Sports this past year, owner Brad Ryder passed the torch on to the Sub5 Track Club.

The path wound through various streets downtown, and ended in the Square.

Organizer Ian Fraser says there is a lot that goes into making the race happen.

”It’s been probably two months in the works here with the team of volunteers from Sub5,” said Fraser. “Communicating with Bangor Parks and Rec, working with the Bangor Police Department. making sure that we have appropriate coverage for safety, working with the downtown organizations, securing timing services, there’s a lot that goes into it.”

For more information on events coming to downtown Bangor this New Year’s Eve, you can visit Downtown Bangor on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, showers move in tonight
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond
Belfast NYE
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
The department says the extent of the person's injuries is unknown.
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer