Annual Hangover Sale on New Year’s Day at Fairfield Antiques Mall

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield antiques mall is kicking off the new year with their 11th annual hangover sale to benefit Make a wish Maine.

The mall is spread out across 30,000 square feet on 5 levels and carries items from over 150 vendors.

You can find just about anything there like clothes, jewelry, paintings, old records and more.

Get this! All of the items will be on sale with at least 20 percent to 50 percent off.

Michael Day is the manager of the mall. He says visiting the mall is an experience.

“We always want people to come in and to experience them all. A lot of people come in and they say, I’ve driven by this place 100 times, I finally stopped in and now it’s my new favorite place, because you can bring your children and your grandchildren here. It’s a great atmosphere for everyone. And we’re always happy and we are open seven days a week, 363 days a year,” Day said.

The mall is also selling 5 dollars raffle tickets between now and January 1st for a chance to win 1950s Lanshire vomit clock.

Winner will be drawn January 1st at 4pm.

All proceeds will benefit Maine a wish Maine.

