2022 expected to be deadliest year for overdose deaths in Maine

We're taking a look back at this last year in state of addiction.

As of October - 565 people in Maine died from drug overdoses in Maine.

That puts us on pace for the deadliest year on record.

Data for the last two months has not yet been released.

More than ever - the deaths are being fueled by the presence of fentanyl in the drug supply.

Data shows how the opioid is often being laced into other common street drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.

Advocates says that puts unknowing users at risk of taking a deadly dose.

”If you don’t even know it’s there, you certainly can’t take the precautions to prevent overdose and prevent death,” Kari Taylor, WMARI said.

Those working in recovery say a positive step in 2022 has been the growing availability of Narcan, a drug which can reverse the deadly effects of an opioid overdose.

