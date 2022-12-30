More cloudy skies today, rain moves in for tomorrow night.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Tonight mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers moving in for northern Maine, lows drop into the 30′s.

This weekend we’ll see high temperatures on Saturday reach the lower to upper 40′s, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still be mild as the clock strikes midnight. Rain showers move in from the west as a low-pressure system looks to move in and cross the state from E to W. These showers continue throughout the night New Years Eve and taper off New Year’s Day. Accumulations are expected to be less than .50″ some spots could see closer to .75″. There is the possibility some rain changes to snow on the back end of the system for northern Maine headed into late Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on New Years Day reach the 40′s once more, winds will be out of the NE becoming SW at around 5-10 mph.

Headed into next week a ridge of high pressure builds in for Monday bringing in mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid 30′s to lower 40′s. We remain dry into Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Our next rain maker moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This may bring in the potential for some rain/snow mix to the region Tuesday night before changing to all rain on Wednesday. High temperature on Wednesday will reach the 50′s!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching between 40-46. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, with warm overnight lows only dropping in between 36-40.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in for the evening. Highs reach between 42-48.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs reach the 40s and low 50s. A mix of rain & snow possible over the north by the evening.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures reach the 30s and low 40s. Mix of rain & snow by the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with mild temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

