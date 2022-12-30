Mild Conditions With Some Showers To Ring In The New Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this evening. Warm air will continue to overtake the region and as the warm air runs over the cold snowpack (for areas that have a snowpack) areas of fog is expected to develop. The fog will be locally dense at times into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be mild with most areas staying above freezing. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph will continue to feed the warmer air into the region.

The warmest weather will arrive for the holiday weekend, but it will also come with some rain. A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes beginning Saturday. Showers will arrive in the west by late afternoon and will move into our region by the evening. Highs on New Year’s Eve will be mostly in the 40s with a few low 50s possible and we could even have a few record-breaking highs. For any evening plans, be prepared for the chance for showers. It will be mild with lows for many remaining above freezing as we ring in the new year. The rain will continue for New Year’s Day and highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and even some low 50s. Rainfall totals for most areas will be less than 0.50″. There will be the chance for a rain/snow mixture over northern areas late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Highs will return to the 30s and low 40s by Monday and Tuesday. There is another disturbance that will move across the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will bring mostly rain to the region Tuesday afternoon with a few isolated showers lingering into Wednesday. Another disturbance will move in by Thursday, this will bring a better chance for a rain snow mix. An upper-level ridge will return to the region by the second half of next week. Above normal highs are expected with temperatures on Wednesday that could easily reach the low 50s. Temperatures will be trending cooler by Thursday and Friday as highs return to the 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers over far northern areas. Fog will be possible. Lows in the 30s and low 40s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. A mix of rain & snow possible over the north by the afternoon.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers possible by the afternoon & evening.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.