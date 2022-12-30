Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

Dec. 30, 2022
Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households.

Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million.

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden supported the passage of the bill.

They released the following joint statement:

“This additional funding for LIHEAP comes at a critical time for Maine families. We strongly advocated for this increase for LIHEAP to help compensate for the record-high fuel prices that are straining households’ budgets. This much-needed funding will help to ensure that seniors on fixed incomes and other Mainers in need have the resources necessary to keep their homes warm this winter.”

LIHEAP eligibility is based on income, family size, and the availability of resources. Find out how to apply by clicking here.

