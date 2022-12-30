Hermon Mountain to reopen Friday

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks a long-awaited day for local thrill-seekers.

Hermon Mountain is back open for the season!

Staff announced the news Thursday on Facebook.

They’ll be open for skiing and snowboarding along the Scenic, Lazy Lane and lower Slow Poke trails from 9-4 through Monday.

We stopped by earlier this week as the crew was hard at work making snow in spite of warmer temperatures and equipment malfunctions.

They say they are planning to open the tubing park and other trails but do not have dates for those yet.

Hours and rates are available on their website at skihermonmountain.com.

