Deer Isle Nursing Home calls on Legislature for reimbursement

Shuttered Deer Isle nursing home must raise millions to reopen
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A shuttered Deer Isle nursing home is progressing in its efforts to reopen.

The Island Nursing Home Board of Directors met with local legislators Thursday to discuss their reopening plan.

The facility announced last August it was closing due to staffing shortages.

The facility now hopes to reopen as a residential care unit, which is smaller and requires fewer nurses.

The board is aiming to raise $3 million for startup, repair and operating costs.

Treasurer Skip Greenlaw said they must have $181,000, equal to one month’s operating costs, to apply - an amount they “basically have already.”

Even if they reopen, the facility’s budget projection still shows an expected $500,000 deficit - which is why they’re calling for greater reimbursement from state government.

”(They’re) going to put a bill in, so I’d like you all to hook on as co-sponsors of that bill,” Greenlaw said. “I want to get something in front of the legislature. Ideally, I’d like to see all of our operating costs reimbursed.

“Just take a look at what’s happened in Buffalo in the past week, the 34 people who have died due to a lack of heat. That could have happened on Deer Isle very easily.”

Greenlaw said he plans to submit the application to the State on January 6.

If they can secure a license, the board hopes to admit residents by July.

