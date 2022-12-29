Waterville City Manager resigns

He cited "personal and urgent circumstances" for his departure.
He cited "personal and urgent circumstances" for his departure.(Courtesy: Crossroads-TV)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The City of Waterville needs a new manager.

City Council accepted the resignation of city manager Stephen Daly Wednesday.

Daly announced his resignation in a letter to the Council last Thursday.

He cited “personal and urgent circumstances” for his departure.

Councilors voted tonight to waive the 90 days’ notice requirement, and pay Daly four months’ salary plus a health insurance reimbursement in a lump sum.

Daly served as Waterville City Manager for just under two years.

There has been no official word on the future of the position.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Yard-goods-yarns in Waterville have been in business for 73 years.
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
Power outages in Maine
Versant Power crews work to finish restoring power to areas
What to expect for the Maine Housing market for 2023
Wednesday marked the first day of the season at Mount Jefferson in Lee.
Earliest opening in a decade for Mount Jefferson