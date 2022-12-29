Waterville City Manager resigns

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The City of Waterville needs a new manager.

City Council accepted the resignation of city manager Stephen Daly Wednesday.

Daly announced his resignation in a letter to the Council last Thursday.

He cited “personal and urgent circumstances” for his departure.

Councilors voted tonight to waive the 90 days’ notice requirement, and pay Daly four months’ salary plus a health insurance reimbursement in a lump sum.

Daly served as Waterville City Manager for just under two years.

There has been no official word on the future of the position.

