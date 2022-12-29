Ring in the New Year in Eastport with a Sardine & Maple Leaf Drop

Eastport, Maine
Eastport, Maine(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - Some cities and towns across the world have some quirky ways of ringing in the New Year.

Eastport, the easternmost city in the US, is no exception.

They take an international take and celebrate twice, one hour apart.

Since Canada is on Atlantic Time, they welcome the New Year one hour earlier.

The town of Eastport celebrates by dropping a wooden Canadian Maple Leaf from the Tides Institute Building as 11 p.m. approaches.

Revelers dress up and sing along to “O Canada.”

When the clock strikes midnight, an 8-foot, 20-pound sardine sculpture will fall from the sky in front of the Tides Institute building.

The event began in 2005 and has certainly put the town on the map.

”There are people who go to all the different New Year’s celebrations. There is a peach in Georgia. There is a high heel in Florida. There is lots of different kind of fun celebrations so we’ve been on those lists of “10 Fun New Year’s Celebrations,” said Kristin McKinlay, Tides Institute & Museum of Art. “We’ve had people travel for this event in the past. We’ve had people come from Georgia, Ohio, and further distance in Atlantic Canada so it becomes a destination event and something we hope people come down and have a great time in the winter.”>

If you cannot make it to Eastport on New Year’s Eve, the celebration will be live streamed.

There you can also find a full list of events which all get underway on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
Fire on Elm Street in Sanford
10 people escape fire that destroyed home in Sanford
State officials say a pandemic trend of speed and reckless driving has continued.
Highway deaths in Maine reach 15-year high
Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers north today