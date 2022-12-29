Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers north

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are starting off in the relatively mild with temperatures in the 20′s this morning across the state. Snow showers, associated with the warm front that continues to push north, move in across the north in the morning hours. Most snow showers stay north of Greenville and Millinocket. Showers will linger across the north through the early evening hours. Heaviest snow accumulation will be across Aroostook county where 2-4″ may be possible. Areas south of Millinocket and Greenville will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures today reach the lower 30′s to 40′s closer to the coast. This evening we remain mostly cloudy, and winds will be light and variable, overnight lows temperatures drop into the upper 20′s to mid 30′s.

Friday we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies and warming temperatures. Highs on Friday reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. There may be some light prefrontal rain showers across northern Maine through the day on Friday. The weekend we’ll see high temperatures on Saturday reach the lower to upper 40′s. Rain showers move in from the south as a low-pressure system looks to move in and along the coastline. These showers continue throughout the night New Year’s Eve and taper off New Year’s morning. Accumulations range from .50″ to 1.00″ of rain. There is the possibility some rain changes to snow on the back end of the system for northern Maine. High temperatures on New Year’s Day reach the 40′s once more, winds will be out of the NE becoming SW at around 5-10 mph.

Headed into next week a ridge of high pressure builds in for Monday bringing in mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid 30′s to lower 40′s. We remain dry into Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Our next rain maker comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching between 32-41. Snow showers for north of Greenville & Millinocket. SSE winds at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping between 28-35

FRIDAY: Most cloudy. Highs reach between 38-43 with winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with widespread rain showers ending AM. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Mix of rain & snow by the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with mild temperatures well into the 40s and some low 50s.

