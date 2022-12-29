Mild With Lots Of Clouds Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast are expected overnight. This will keep temperatures on the warmer side with most of our lows dropping into the 20s.

The clouds will remain for Friday with very little sunshine expected. Highs will continue to warm with most areas reaching the low to mid 40s.

The warmest weather will arrive for the holiday weekend, but it will also come with some rain. A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes beginning Saturday. Showers will arrive in the west by late afternoon and will move into our region by the evening. Highs on New Year’s Eve will be mostly in the 40s and we could even have a few record-breaking highs.

Mild temperatures during the day on New Year's Eve as highs reach well into the 40s. Some record breaking highs will be possible. (WABI)

For any evening plans, be prepared for the chance for showers. It will be mild with lows for many remaining above freezing as we ring in the new year.

By New Year's Eve Evening temperatures will still be mild with lows that are expected to stay above freezing. Rain will move into the region. (WABI)

The rain will continue for New Year’s Day and highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and even some low 50s. Rainfall totals for most areas will be less than 0.50″. There will be the chance for a rain/snow mixture over northern areas late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

New Year's Day will be another mild day with highs mostly in the 40s. No records and the rain will continue. (WABI)

Highs will return to the 30s and low 40s by Monday and Tuesday. There is another disturbance that will move across the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Tuesday night before changing to all rain on Wednesday. An upper-level ridge will return to the region by the second half of next week. Above normal highs are expected with temperatures on Wednesday that could easily reach the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows in the 20s. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Partly to most cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. A mix of rain & snow possible over the north by the evening.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Mix of rain & snow by the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with mild temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

