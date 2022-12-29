Holden man indicted for gross sexual assault

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man has been indicted on 14 counts of gross sexual assault on those younger than 12 years old.

Morris Carr, 55, was arrested on these charges back in March

According to the Holden Police Department, there are multiple victims in the case, and the incidents occurred during the last 10 years.

Their investigation lasted a few weeks before eventually arresting Carr.

Carr was previously charged with gross sexual assault, domestic violence terrorizing and assault in October 2020.

