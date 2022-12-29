Highway deaths in Maine reach 15-year high

State officials say a pandemic trend of speed and reckless driving has continued.
State officials say a pandemic trend of speed and reckless driving has continued.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - With just a few days remaining in 2022, the Maine Bureau of Highway safety reports 177 people died in highway crashes this year.

“But now, with our levels of road traffic back to where they were pre-pandemic, people have got to slow down, especially on these rural roads, because the roads are not designed for those sorts of speeds greater than what is posted,” said the bureau’s director Lauren Stewart.

The unofficial tally of highway deaths in 2022 represents the highest number of recorded fatalities since 2007 when 183 people died.

“I think that people are just taking driving for granted when driving is actually one of the most dangerous things that you’ll do every single day,” Stewart said.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation’s data dashboard, there have been 150 deadly crashes on all Maine roads so far this year.

In those incidents, 73 vehicles went off the road, 10 were sideswipes, 30 were head-on collisions, 16 involved pedestrians, and 15 happened at intersections.

“That’s because most of our roads are rural roads and they have narrow shoulders and dirt shoulders. We have trees and rocks and rock walls and all kinds of pretty things on the side of our rural roads. But those are the things that they’re connecting with when they leave the roadway,” Stewart said.

The director also says roughly half of drivers engaging in “risky behavior” such as speeding weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Stewart also estimated roughly one-third of drivers involved in deadly crashes were impaired by drugs, alcohol or both.

