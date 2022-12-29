Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Eddington

Thadius Wind was arrested after a 4-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington.
Thadius Wind was arrested after a 4-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington.(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after a four-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order to 47-year-old Thadius Wind.

At the time of the incident, Wind was on probation in relation to past firearms and domestic violence charges.

Wind is now facing a number of charges, including violation of a protection order and violation of probation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials say the public was in no imminent danger during the standoff.

Wind has previously created police standoffs, once this past summer, and in the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

‘It’s extremely tragic:’ Maine highway deaths jumped in 2022
Eastport, Maine
Ring in the New Year in Eastport with a Sardine & Maple Leaf Drop
Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
Fire on Elm Street in Sanford
10 people escape fire that destroyed home in Sanford