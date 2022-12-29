Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Eddington

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after a four-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order to 47-year-old Thadius Wind.

At the time of the incident, Wind was on probation in relation to past firearms and domestic violence charges.

Wind is now facing a number of charges, including violation of a protection order and violation of probation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials say the public was in no imminent danger during the standoff.

Wind has previously created police standoffs, once this past summer, and in the summer of 2021.

