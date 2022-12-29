COVID-19 testing no longer offered at Bangor Airport

BIA COVID Testing
COVID testing site opens at Bangor International Airport.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 tests at the Bangor Airport or Portland Jetport.

Their testing partner Curative announced the decision to discontinue testing at all their sites.

Curative’s website says all COVID-19 testing ended Wednesday at all of its locations

Instead, the site directs you to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more information on testing

