COVID-19 testing no longer offered at Bangor Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 tests at the Bangor Airport or Portland Jetport.

Their testing partner Curative announced the decision to discontinue testing at all their sites.

Curative’s website says all COVID-19 testing ended Wednesday at all of its locations

Instead, the site directs you to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more information on testing

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.