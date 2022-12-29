Caring for those with Alzheimer’s during the holidays

(WOWT)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The holidays can be stressful for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.

We spoke with the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine to hear how we can help those dealing with the disease during the holidays.

The Alzheimer’s Association is available to you for around-the-clock support: 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 | alz.org.

Here are five things we learned about Alzheimer’s in 2022.

We wish you and your loved ones the happiest of holidays! As you gather to celebrate, know we are here for you if you need us. Call our free, 24/7 Helpline for advice & support at 800.272.3900. #ENDALZ

Posted by Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter on Monday, December 26, 2022

