Bangor Public Library celebrates the New Year with a party for all ages

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New Year’s Eve is this weekend, and many are making plans for the big night.

While folks are thinking about what parties to go to, take a look at what’s happening for the kids too.

The Bangor Public Library will have all sorts of activities that evening.

From dance workshops, to cake and Celtic music, to a solar system activity, will make for quite a celebration.

Not to mention multiple crafts and games.

Bangor Public Library director Ben Treat says it’s a great way for the community to ring in the New Year.

“It’s a chance to kind of say thank you to the community I think all year. We have community members coming in supporting the library. We have city support for the library, of course and it’s a chance to kind of say thank you to the community and have one big free family friendly party for the for anyone who wants.” said Treat.

The party will be from 5- 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

You can find more details at bangorpubliclibrary.com

