Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October.

Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.

Lyons was arrested after brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the encampment and was arrested after a brief standoff.

An officer was injured during the arrest.

Lyons was originally held on four warrants but more charges were later added

