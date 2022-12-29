Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment

Trevor Lyons
Trevor Lyons(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October.

Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.

Lyons was arrested after brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the encampment and was arrested after a brief standoff.

An officer was injured during the arrest.

Lyons was originally held on four warrants but more charges were later added

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Brittany and Daniel McHatten
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
A South China Woman is left without a home after fire destroyed her mobile home yesterday
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
Morris Carr
Holden man indicted for gross sexual assault
COVID testing site opens at Bangor International Airport.
COVID-19 testing no longer offered at Bangor Airport