Bangor High School knitting club makes hats for the homeless

A group of students at Bangor High School picked up knitting during the pandemic and have been...
A group of students at Bangor High School picked up knitting during the pandemic and have been stitching-on since.(Bangor High School knitting club)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Knitting the fibers of yarn, and knitting the “fibers” of community.

That’s what one school is doing in their knitting club.

A group of students at Bangor High School picked up the hobby during the pandemic and have been stitching-on since.

While some clubs work with video or programming robots, this club is going back to an age-old pastime, that’s been keeping folks warm for hundreds of years.

So, the club members decided to pass on the warmth by making hats and donating them to a homeless shelter.

Club President Dellana Kessler says that she’s happy that this tight-knit group is making an impact on the community.

“I have some friends who got into knitting and crocheting with me this year. And I just kind of decided that I wanted to start a club and bring everybody together so we could all like talk about it together and exchange ideas. And then it sort of came to me that like, why don’t we do something for the community? If you have any skill that you can, you know, use it, use it for the better and you can always try to give back to your community,” said Kessler.

Kessler and the club advisor say that they are currently researching other opportunities to get involved with the community.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Brittany and Daniel McHatten
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
Trevor Lyons
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
A South China Woman is left without a home after fire destroyed her mobile home yesterday
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
Morris Carr
Holden man indicted for gross sexual assault
COVID testing site opens at Bangor International Airport.
COVID-19 testing no longer offered at Bangor Airport