Bangor High School knitting club makes hats for the homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Knitting the fibers of yarn, and knitting the “fibers” of community.

That’s what one school is doing in their knitting club.

A group of students at Bangor High School picked up the hobby during the pandemic and have been stitching-on since.

While some clubs work with video or programming robots, this club is going back to an age-old pastime, that’s been keeping folks warm for hundreds of years.

So, the club members decided to pass on the warmth by making hats and donating them to a homeless shelter.

Club President Dellana Kessler says that she’s happy that this tight-knit group is making an impact on the community.

“I have some friends who got into knitting and crocheting with me this year. And I just kind of decided that I wanted to start a club and bring everybody together so we could all like talk about it together and exchange ideas. And then it sort of came to me that like, why don’t we do something for the community? If you have any skill that you can, you know, use it, use it for the better and you can always try to give back to your community,” said Kessler.

Kessler and the club advisor say that they are currently researching other opportunities to get involved with the community.

