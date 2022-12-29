10 people escape fire that destroyed home in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - Ten people were inside a home when it caught fire in Sanford late Tuesday night.

Officials say calls to the multi-family home pm Elm Street first came in around 11:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including Saco and Biddeford, responded to the three-alarm fire, working until 4 a.m. to get it under control.

Emergency responders say all ten people who were inside made it out safely; however, one firefighter was injured.

That firefighter has since been released from the hospital and is said to be OK.

Officials confirm the home on Elm Street is now uninhabitable. The Fire Marshall’s Office continues to investigate the cause.

