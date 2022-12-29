10 people escape fire that destroyed home in Sanford

Fire on Elm Street in Sanford
Fire on Elm Street in Sanford(Sanford Fire Department)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - Ten people were inside a home when it caught fire in Sanford late Tuesday night.

Officials say calls to the multi-family home pm Elm Street first came in around 11:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including Saco and Biddeford, responded to the three-alarm fire, working until 4 a.m. to get it under control.

Emergency responders say all ten people who were inside made it out safely; however, one firefighter was injured.

That firefighter has since been released from the hospital and is said to be OK.

Officials confirm the home on Elm Street is now uninhabitable. The Fire Marshall’s Office continues to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

State officials say a pandemic trend of speed and reckless driving has continued.
Highway deaths in Maine reach 15-year high
Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers north today
He cited "personal and urgent circumstances" for his departure.
Waterville City Manager resigns
Yard-goods-yarns in Waterville have been in business for 73 years.
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale