Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades.

“We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said.

Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested in Knitting, crocheting, quilting and more.

“We carry all your sewing machines, hundreds of quilting fabric, wools, interior decorating supplies, you name it,” Atkins said.

They have it or Atkins said they can order it. She said she and her staff takes pride in great customer service. It is what has kept the business going for so long.

“I love what I do. My dad once taught me that it is the person that spends 25 cents on spool of thread that keeps your doors open and nobody is better than everybody else,” Atkins said.

The yarn store has annual sales each year. Their winter sale started the day before Christmas and will run through St. Patrick’s’ day.

“All of the hand knitting yarns is 20 percent to 50 % off,” Atkins said.

They also have classes during the week and on Saturdays. Bette Sturtevant is a knitting instructor.

“I don’t remember learning to knit, I don’t remember not knowing how,” Sturtevant said.

Sturdivant says her knitting skills comes in handy not just for the finished products but as a way of therapy.

“I think I probably have sort of a nervous twitch so i have excess energy so i want my hands to be moving all the time and it can occupy my mind and keep it from racing to a bad place,” Strudevant said.

Beyond the therapeutic effects, she says it is fun to create and there is something for everyone.

“I tend to tell people let’s start with something simple. Lot of times, I have people start with a dishcloth. It is an inexpensive project so you don’t have to drop a hundred dollars to see if you like doing this thing, and if you make a dish cloth you can use them even if they are wanky and full of mistakes. they are still going to be something you can use,” Sturtevant said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.