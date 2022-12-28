What to expect for the Maine Housing market for 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we move towards a new year, there is one question that remains on many people’s minds: what will the housing market be like next year?

Over the past few years, the market has been generally trending upward.

And despite significant interest rate changes in 2022 and now the holiday slowdown, the market doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Madeleine Hill, the president of the Maine Association of Realtors, says that things are holding steady.

“The market continues to be very strong and competitive. But I think what we’re seeing now is we’re working towards a balance. All eyes are on the mortgage rates. And it’s important for people to know that the mortgage rates are still historically lower than the average, the average you know, being over 8% And we’re not seeing those numbers yet,” she said.

As interests rose over the last several months buyers have had to adjust their price point, resulting in fewer multiple offer situations.

This, in turn, is causing prices to slightly plateau.

And that trend may continue.

Hill added: “Everyone’s asking the crystal ball question, what does the future look like? And we’re expecting it to become more balanced. It hasn’t been a significantly noticeable change six months ago to now but what we are seeing is increasing prices. But for example, for about 25 consecutive months we saw double-digit price increases, but ever since August of 2022. We’re seeing single-digit pricing increases. So, it’s very indicative of a plateaued market.”

Another factor that is currently playing out, is “Buyer Fatigue.”

Folks who are pre-qualified for a certain amount, but now have a higher mortgage rate that will have a significant effect of the monthly payment can really change the house hunting game.

So, those having to adjust may get burned out with the process.

But, there may be hope for buyers.

“The rates are always going to change, and the rates are predicted to go down. We’re still seeing, you know, a very healthy mortgage environment. But buyers, it’s important to remember that the rates will always change. So as long as you get into, you know, a home that is appropriate for you and there’s always an opportunity,” said Hill.

