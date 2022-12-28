Warmer Days On The Horizon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow showers continue to move offshore as a week disturbance exits the region. Additional snowfall totals will be light with most areas only expecting a coating. For the rest of the night, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies and low that will range from the upper teens north to close to 30° along the coast.

A warm front will begin to cross the region overnight. This will cause temperatures to warm for the second half of the week. The front will also produce snow showers, mostly north of Greenville & Millinocket. There will be some parts of The County where 3-4″ of snow will be possible into the first half of Thursday. The rest of the region will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and highs that will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. By Friday, widespread 40s are likely with partly cloudy skies.

The warmest weather will arrive for the holiday weekend, but it will also come with some rain. A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes beginning Saturday. Showers will arrive in the west by late afternoon and will move into our region by the evening. Highs on New Year’s Eve will be mostly in the 40s. For any evening plans, be prepared for the chance for showers. It will be mild with lows for many remaining above freezing as we ring in the new year. The rain will continue for New Year’s Day and highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and even some low 50s. Rainfall totals for most areas will be less than 1.00″.

Highs will return to the 30s and low 40s by Monday and Tuesday. There is another disturbance that will move across the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Tuesday night before changing to all rain on Wednesday. An upper-level ridge will return to the region by the second half of next week. Above normal highs are expected with temperatures on Wednesday that could easily reach the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will lows in the teens north and close to 30° along the coast. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Snow showers likely north of Greenville & Millinocket. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to most cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Mix of rain & snow by the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with mild temperatures well into the 40s and some low 50s.

