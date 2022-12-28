Versant Power crews work to finish restoring power to areas

Power outages in Maine
Power outages in Maine
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When we spoke to Versant Power on Monday, there were will around 10,000 customers without power.

John Flynn, the president of Versant Power, says employees are working hard to get to that “home stretch.”

“Just an amazing amount of damage. So this morning’s meeting we were at 78 Broken poles which is unprecedented for us, but the crews are working now they’re on their own kind of remote rights of way where they’re walking through the woods and just bringing it uncovering to tree damage and more broken pole. So this has really been really hard. It’s been a very difficult storm. The damage has been really incredible. We now firmly believe that the damage is greater than it was in the 2017 windstorm, no question in terms of what we’re seeing,” said Flynn.

Flynn added that he appreciates all of the hard work of the employees, and for all of the customers’ patience while getting everyone back online.

