Officials remind you to drive sober this New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are ringing in the New Year and you may have had too much to drink, a local towing company will help make sure you get home safely.

Union Street Towing in Bangor is once again offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve.

If you do not have a designated driver and need a lift, you can give them a call at 942-4200.

“You have to have the keys to your vehicle. The vehicle has to be running and up to two passengers, and you have to be going to the Bangor-Brewer immediate area,” explained Union Street Towing co-owner, Sarah Baker.

“This place is going to offer you a ride, for free - for you and your vehicle. They’ll hook up the car. They’ll take you where you want to go for free. It’s better than a taxi, Lyft, or Uber. You are going to have to pay them a little bit of money, although you might have to call one of them, if you’re planning ahead. If you’ve had a little bit too much and you did not think ahead, do this instead. It’s a little bit smarter,” said Sargeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

State and local police will be out in full force to make sure folks are not drinking and driving.

If you are caught driving under the influence, you could be facing some stiff penalties like jail time and up to $5,000 or more in fines.

