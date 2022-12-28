Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers this morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Chilly start with temperatures in the teens and single digits. A disturbance moving in from the east out of Canada will bring light scattered snow showers to areas across northern and western Maine by early this morning. A few showers may make their way down into the Bangor area and the coastline by late morning and early afternoon, ending by the late afternoon. Expected snow fall totals across the state will be minimal with about 1-2″ in northern areas, and only a dusting for the Bangor area and coastline. Highs temperatures today will reach the upper 20′s to upper 30′s with winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph. This evening we’ll continue to have mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20′s.

Heading into Thursday we start warming up as warm front pushes to our north, bringing in calm winds from the south. High temperatures Thursday warm in the mid 30′s to lower 40′s, with mostly cloudy skies. Friday mostly cloudy skies persist and temperatures warm into the lower 40′s. The holiday weekend will feature warm temperatures and scattered rain showers in northern Maine from late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain showers then move in from the south affecting the Bangor area overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures this weekend reach the low to mid 40′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. 1-2″ of snow accumulations expected over the north. High temperatures reach between 27-37 with SW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures dropping between 18-29. Winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching between 33-42.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers arrive by the evening.

