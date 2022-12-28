Mills nominates 20-year Maine State Police veteran to serve as chief

William Ross
William Ross(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills is nominating a 20-year veteran of the Maine State Police to serve as the new chief.

Maj. William Ross is the governor’s choice to replace retired Col. John Cote.

Cote served 33 years with the force.

Ross had been the operations major for the Maine State Police.

He began his law enforcement career with the New York Police Department in 1998 and then joined the Portland Police Department in 2000.

He joined Maine State Police in 2002 as a Trooper for Troop A, which is responsible for patrolling York County.

He then went on to become a detective and then sergeant of a Major Crimes Unit.

A committee of the Maine Legislature will hold a public hearing on the nomination.

