Many are heading to the movies during holiday break

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With many students and even parents still on holiday break, folks are headed to the movies.

From Avatar to Babylon, people of all ages are embarking on cinematic adventures.

Movie Rocket in Bangor has been a popular spot this holiday season for food, fun, and films, especially with friends and family visiting.

General Manager, Shawn Ryder, says the current film line-up has been bringing in a steady crowd.

Ryder said, “During vacation week, it’s always a good week. Business always picks up quite a bit. We can’t ask for better weather. Avatar has done really well. It’s picked up 2D and 3D are both doing really well. Puss in boots is doing real well. It’s the new kids movie that just came out, so obviously that’s gonna be the most popular one for a school vacation week.”

For a list of showtimes, go to movierocketbangor.com

