Health experts concerned about post-holiday illness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays wind down, folks start to head back to work, back to school, and back to their routines.

But, some are being slowed down by illness. After gathering for the holidays, some come down with everything from colds to COVID.

Holiday gatherings and being stuck in airports with large crowds of people are raising concerns with health experts.

They say these conditions provide additional opportunities for the spread of influenza, R-S-V, COVID-19, and other respiratory viruses.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says as of now, cases are not very high in Maine, folks should still be vigilant.

Jarvis said, “It’s still a little bit early for us to tell us to see what the effects of the last few days are going to be. Between both the winter storm, meeting people were more inside, and the fact that people are getting together for the holidays certainly is a setup for us to see more respiratory infections. Vaccination is our first line of defense in protecting ourselves because that will give you protection as we start getting into the January and February months where we have seen in the past that we have seen spikes in both influenza and in COVID.”

He added, “It’s been a number of years since we’ve really gotten to celebrate the holiday seasons the way we want to, and we know people are getting back to normal, but it’s not a time to let our guard down. So again, vaccination, masking, handwashing, staying home when you’re when you’re not feeling well, those are the important factors, and if you’re really not feeling well, reaching out to your primary care provider, seeking care at an urgent care or an emergency department.”

