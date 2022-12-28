Former WABI broadcaster Bob Woodbury has passed away

WABI alum Bob Woodbury died unexpectedly of natural causes on Dec. 18.
Bob Woodbury(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We have some sad news to share.

WABI alum Bob Woodbury died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Dec. 18.

He recently celebrated his 62nd anniversary with his wife, Marion.

They have a daughter, Linda Louise.

He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1956, was in the naval reserve and served two years on destroyers.

He was the voice of sports radio in Central Maine on WTVL for 20 years.

Bob worked at Channel 5 in the 1960s as an announcer, serving in various roles, including playing Ringmaster Bob on the station’s local Bozo the Clown show.

He was 84.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

