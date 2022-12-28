Fogtown Brewery in Bar Harbor preparing for New Year’s Eve

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, many restaurants and bars are gearing up for what is often the biggest night of the winter in many parts of the state.

In Bar Harbor, it’s a time for locals to celebrate a holiday that, unlike the 4th of July, doesn’t include very many tourists.

It’s a chance for locals to get out and patronize some of their favorite spots.

Fogtown Brewery’s Bar Harbor location on Cottage Street recognizes that Saturday night will be busy, and they say they’re ready for it.

“We’re all about the community in general, but especially for these celebrations,” Owner of Fogtown Brewing Co. Jon Stein said.

“You know, the other holidays, we send employees home to spend time with their friends and family, but for this, it’s all about the interaction. It’s like, ‘What can we do? What specials can we make’ for the folks that are still around here for the winter.”

Fogtown will also be celebrating its five year anniversary next month.

